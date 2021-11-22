SC seizes Kamrunnahar’s judicial authority

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has "seized" the judicial authority of Judge Mosammat Kamrunnahar of Dhaka's Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-7.

The SC issued an order regarding this on Monday, read a statement signed by Supreme Court Special Officer Muhammad Saifur Rahman. The court will publish the full verdict later.

Judge Kamrunnahar appeared before the five-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain at 9:20am on Monday.

Earlier, she was stripped of her judicial powers over her observation that police should not record a rape case 72 hours after the offence.

On 11 November, she acquitted Shafat Ahmed, the son of an Apan Jewellers owner, and four others of charges of raping two university students at the Raintree hotel in Dhaka's Banani in 2017.

Previously, during the hearing of the Raintree hotel rape case she questioned the characters of the two victims and acquitted the accused citing lack of evidence against them.

The observations during the verdict drew huge criticism from various sections of society.

Later on 14 November, she was withdrawn from her judgeship and attached to the Law and Justice Division, according to a gazette notification issued by the division.

Kamrunnahar also granted bail to a suspect in another case ignoring the Supreme Court's (SC) order to stay the bail in 2020.