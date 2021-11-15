Raintree Hotel rape case judge granted bail to another rape accused last year

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Monday (15 November) issued an order on judge Mosammat Kamrunnahar over her ignoring the top court's direction and granting bail to an accused in a rape case last year.

She was summoned by the Appellate Division two years ago. An order was also issued on Monday in its continuation.

Mosammat Kamrunnahar, the judge who recently lost her judicial powers over a controversial observation in the Raintree hotel rape case verdict, granted bail to a suspect in another case ignoring the Supreme Court's (SC) order to stay the bail in 2020.

The matter came to light after the Appellate Division passed an order on Monday over her judgment on the bail, for which she was summoned by the top court. The SC's order was not immediately available.

"I don't know. I asked them (the judge of the appellate bench) and they did not tell us anything. I asked the court, he (Chief Justice) said that we don't need to know it now and that the order has been passed," when Asked about the order, the attorney general told the media.

Judge Mosammat Kamrunnahar of Dhaka's Women and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-7, was recently stripped of her judicial powers over her observation in a verdict that police should not record a rape case 72 hours after the offence.

On Thursday (11 November), she acquitted Shafat Ahmed, the son of an Apan Jewellers co-owner, and four others of charges of raping two university students at the Raintree hotel in Dhaka's Banani in 2017.

The medical reports on the victims did not find any signs of sexual violation because the case was filed weeks after the incident – one of the factors that led to the acquittal of the suspects. The investigator should have given the matter "proper consideration", but he "wasted the public's time", the judge said in the verdict, adding that no rape case should be filed if 72 hours have passed since the incident. This draw flak from rights activists, legal experts, the government and the top court.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain on Sunday removed her from judicial duty.

A woman filed a case against Aslam Sikder, a former producer of private television ATN Bangla, at Hatirjheel Police Station in Dhaka on 13 September, 2018, alleging rape. Police arrested him on the same day. The next day he was sent to prison.

The High Court granted bail to Aslam Sikder in the case on 18 June, 2019. The appellate division chamber court stayed the bail on the plea of the state. The state later appealed to the Appellate Division to extend the stay.

However, judge Kamrunnahar granted bail to Aslam Sikder on 2 March last year despite a stay order from the Supreme Court. She was then summoned to find out the explanation under which she had granted bail to the accused.

On 12 March last year, a four-judge appellate bench headed by the chief justice directed her to appear in court on 2 April of that year to explain.