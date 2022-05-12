Samrat is not out of danger: BSMMU

Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat, expelled Jubo League leader, who was undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital is not yet out of danger, said BSMMU authorities.

When Samrat was admitted to the hospital, only 30-34% of his heart was working.

Though his physical condition is now better, he is still not out of danger, said the BSMMU authorities during a press briefing at the hospital on Thursday.

However, his family can take him home if they wish, added the doctors.

Samrat, the casino kingpin, was granted bail on Wednesday in all four cases against him, including a narcotics case, a money laundering case, and an arms case.

Following the bail, he was all set to be released but he is still at BSMMU's prison cell as he is still receiving treatment.

BSMMU Director Brig Gen Md Nazrul Islam said, "Samrat is still sick. So, he has not been released from the hospital yet."