Juba League leader Samrat freed after 32-month imprisonment 

Ismail Chowdhury Samrat, the expelled president of Dhaka Metropolitan South Juba League, has been released from jail after 32 months.

He managed to get bail in all four cases filed against him and was released on Wednesday (11 May) afternoon.

Samrat was confined in the Coronary Care Unit (CCU) prison ward of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSSMU).

However, the former Juba league president will not be leaving the hospital for his illness and will take treatments there.

Subhash Kumar Ghosh, senior jail superintendent of Dhaka Central Jail, said Samrat was released at around 4:30pm after all the formalities were completed.

"The prison guards were removed from the CCU ward of the hospital after his release," he added.

BSMMU Director Brigadier General Nazrul Islam Khan said doctors would advise him on Thursday after a medical examination and disclose how long he would have to stay in hospital.

Earlier in the morning, Samrat was granted bail on three conditions in a case filed for amassing illegal assets by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Dhaka Special Court-6 Judge Al Asad Mohammad Asifuzzaman on Wednesday granted him bail.

The three conditions are - consideration for illness, agreeing to not go abroad without the permission of the court and appearing in court on each due date.

He had secured bail in three other cases recently.

In 2019, Samrat's name came up during the anti-casino operation of the law enforcement agencies.

However, he remained absconding till being arrested. On 6 October 2019, RAB arrested Samrat and his associate Enamul Haque Arman, 56, from Alkora union under Chauddagram upazila of Cumilla district

At around 2pm on the same day, a team of the force led by RAB Executive Magistrate Sarwar Alam launched an operation at Samrat's office at Bhuiyan Trade Center in Kakrail. The executive magistrate sentenced him to six months in jail for illegally keeping animal skins in the office.

A narcotics case was also filed against him.

On 12 November 2019, ACC Deputy Director Jahangir Alam filed a case against Samrat for amassing wealth worth Tk2.99 crore by unlawful business means and other activities.

On 13 September 2020, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed a case with Ramna police station on charges of smuggling crores to Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia.

According to the CID report, Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat and Enamul Haque Arman laundered over Tk232.38 crore to Singapore, while another former Jubo League leader, Khalid Mahmud Bhuiyan, siphoned over Tk8.84 crore to Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia. Another Tk81 lakh was laundered to Singapore by Rajib Hossain Rana and Jamal Bhatara, and Tk83 lakh by Shariful Islam and Awlad.

Samrat owns property in Malaysia, Singapore, Dubai, and the US, worth Tk1,000 crore.