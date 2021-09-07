Rules don’t permit to address govt officials as sir or madam: Farhad

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain on Tuesday said the Rules of Business does not allow addressing the government officials as sir or madam.

"There is no directive to address the government officials as sir or madam as it is against the Rules of Business. The Father of the Nation's directive to government officials had been to become the service provider of people," he said.

Farhad said this while speaking at a dialogue organised by the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) held at the Secretariat.

"Your (government officials) attitude is most important to the people. If you get angry or snub someone then it will be considered as corruption. Misbehaviour is tantamount to corruption. We'll not allow it as your (government officials) behaviour is the behaviour of the government," said Farhad.

After complying with the government's initiative to account the assets of the government officials as well as the cabinet members, Farhad said "We will also provide our asset statements as according to the Bangladesh Government Servants (Conduct) Rules 1979, the government officials should submit their wealth statement every five years."

However, he said the officials are not following the rules.

He mentioned that the government has recently issued a notification in this regard.

"The government is going to make a full database 'Right man in right place' policy to ensure promotion of skilled employees in right time," the state minister said.

He said the perfect officials will be given promotion to the place what they deserve. "Our motto is to take the person's performance so the government can benefit from it," he added.

"We are laying importance on quality to avoid waste of human resources. It is a good policy of the government and we have got good results from it," he added.

Farhad said the government has taken punitive actions against some 55 BCS cadre offcials in the past 32 months for violating disciplines.

The punishment happened from January 7, 2019 to September 5, 2021, he said.

Some 49 cases are underway for breaching discipline, he added.

BSRF President Tapan Biswas presided over the meeting, while it's General Secretary Masudul Haque conducted it.