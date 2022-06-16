Nearly 4 lakh posts vacant at ministries: Farhad

A total of 392,117 posts are now vacant under different ministries, State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain said on Thursday.

He made the disclosure while replying to a query from Awami League lawmaker Benjir Ahmed at the parliament.

Replying to another question from ruling party lawmaker Ali Azam, the state minister said the public administration ministry recommended the recruitment of 41,566 candidates for cadre posts through Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) examinations from 2010.

During this time, 5,143 candidates were recommended for non-cadre first-class posts and 7,161 for second-class posts (10th-12th grades), said Farhad.