Campaign on police protection: State minister for public administration show caused

10 December, 2023, 09:55 pm
The notice says Farhad Hossain utilised government vehicles and police protocol for election campaign in violation of election code.

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain. Photo:BSS
State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain. Photo:BSS

State Minister for Public Administration Farhad Hossain has been served with a show-cause notice for breaching the code of conduct during his election campaign.

The notice, issued on Sunday by Chairman of the Election Inquiry Committee and Joint District and Sessions Judge HM Kabir Hossain of the relevant constituency, alleges that Farhad Hossain utilised government vehicles and police protocol in violation of election code.

Farhad Hossain, the current lawmaker of Meherpur-1 constituency and the nominated candidate of the Awami League in the 12th national election, received the notice.

It highlighted that he participated in an election rally in front of Qutubpur Union Parishad Chairman Salim Rezar's residence in Sholmari Bazar under police protection, utilising a government vehicle, with an estimated 500 people in attendance.

The notice states, "Your actions indicate a violation of the provisions of the election code of conduct by participating in the election rally under police protection using a government vehicle.

