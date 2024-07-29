RU students rally to press forth nine-point demand

Rajshahi University (RU) students, as part of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, gathered at the main gate this morning to press forth their nine-point demand, including justice for the students killed during the quota reform movement.

At around 11:30am today (29 July) the protesting students were joined in solidarity by four university teachers.

Following the rally, the students marched to Binodpur Bazar to conclude their programme.

Law enforcers provided security for the participants throughout the demonstration, reports our correspondent.

Mohammad Hemayetul Islam, additional police commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police, said, "About 30 to 40 students conducted their programme for about five minutes. We exercised maximum caution in our approach. The situation in Rajshahi remains calm and normal."

Earlier on Thursday (25 July), students under the banner of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement at the RU withdrew all protests after issuing a 30-day ultimatum to the government to meet their demands on the quota reform.

The announcement came at a press conference where one of the coordinators of the movement, Mokarram Hossain, said, "We joined the nationwide student movement. We reached the stage where our demands have been satisfactorily resolved. This has pleased the entire student community of Bangladesh