Rohingyas to have better future only when they return to Myanmar: Momen

Rohingyas to have better future only when they return to Myanmar: Momen

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said a better life and future for Rohingyas can be ensured only in their own country and it is better if they return to Myanmar.

"For Rohingyas, a better future is only possible in Myanmar, not in Bangladesh. Confidence building measures are being taken. It is better they start returning to Myanmar," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Momen said the Chinese vice foreign minister came to Bangladesh to discuss the Rohingya, not the issues that the media raised.

"He (Chinese vice minister) was not even close to that issue," said the minister while responding to a question on the Global Development Initiative (GDI) of China.

Momen said China is facilitating the Rohingya repatriation efforts.

On Sunday, Bangladesh and China reviewed the ongoing efforts for smooth repatriation of the Rohingyas and on an expeditious basis.

Foreign Minister Momen thanked the Chinese government for making "sincere efforts" for the safe and quick return of the Rohingyas from Bangladesh.

Asked when the Rohingyas will start returning to Myanmar, he said he does not have any idea about a specific date.

Both Foreign Minister Momen and Vice Foreign Minister of China Sun Weidong said the problem needed an urgent solution, because if left unaddressed longer, it could potentially evolve as a tangible threat to regional security and stability.

"There are trilateral efforts. Our priority is to see repatriation of the Rohingyas," Momen said.

He said many Rohingyas are willing to return while some of them raised issues like citizenship.

During his meeting with Momen on Sunday, the vice foreign minister of China highly lauded the remarkable socio-economic transformation of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The Chinese vice minister visited the Padma Bridge. He acknowledged that Bangladesh made things possible over the last 10 years that appeared to be impossible," Momen said.

Momen said he appreciated the substantial contributions made by China towards the developmental journey of Bangladesh.

Responding to a question, Momen said the Chinese vice minister invited Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to visit China but Dhaka conveyed that the premier would be in New York at that time.

