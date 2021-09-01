Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

TBS Report
01 September, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2021, 07:41 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.

The resumption of Bangladesh-India air bubble flights has been postponed due to delay in air license preparations. 

So the previous decision of resuming the air bubble flights from Friday (3 September) has been cancelled, the Secretary of Foreign Ministry confirmed the matter to Somoy Television on Wednesday.    

Hopefully, all the preparations will be completed within next week, he said. 

Earlier, Indian Civil Aviation Ministry to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) said Bangladesh-India air bubble flights will resume from Friday after remaining suspended for four months due to rising coronavirus infections. 

Bangladesh suspended all international flights to and from Bangladesh on 14 April after the start of the second wave of coronavirus in the country. After being closed for 16 days, operation of international flights resumed from 1 May except for 12 countries including India. 

Earlier, air bubble flights were expected to start in late August. However, the resumption was postponed as CAAB and its Indian counterparts failed to reach an agreement.
 

