CAAB agrees to resume air bubble flights to India

TBS Report
03 September, 2021, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 03 September, 2021, 12:59 pm

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has agreed to resume air bubble flights to India.

An official notice issued by CAAB on Friday stated that the flights may resume from Saturday and shall continue to operate in such a manner until scheduled international flights resume between the two countries.

According to the notice, Bangladesh Biman, Novo Air and US Bangla Airlines will jointly operate seven flights a week between Dhaka and various cities of India under the current air bubble flight agreement.

However, CAAB proposed to increase the frequency to 10 flights a week.

The flights will operate with 90% of their total seating capacity with mandatory 14-day quarantines and PCR tests for travelling passengers irrespective of them showing Covid-19 symptoms.

