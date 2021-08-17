Air bubble flights with India to be launched on 20 August

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 07:15 pm

Air bubble flights with India to be launched on 20 August

Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh was also present at the programme

TBS Report
17 August, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 17 August, 2021, 07:15 pm
Air bubble flights with India to be launched on 20 August

Air bubble flights between Bangladesh and India will be launched on 20 August, said Foreign Minister, AK Abdul Momen on Tuesday.

The minister came up with the remarks while talking to the reporters in a ceremony of handing over Covid-19 medical assistant from India held at state guest house Padma in the ministry.

Vikram Kumar Doraiswami, High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh was also present at the programme.

Bangladesh has recently given a proposal to India regarding launching of air bubble flights with the country.

The launching of bubble flights is expected to bring relief to the Bangladeshis, who have been requesting urgent access to India, especially for medical purposes.

