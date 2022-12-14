Resolution to be raised at UN seeking measures to prevent countries from sheltering self-confessed killers: FM

Bangladesh

UNB
14 December, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 05:34 pm

Related News

Resolution to be raised at UN seeking measures to prevent countries from sheltering self-confessed killers: FM

UNB
14 December, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 05:34 pm
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. TBS Sketch
Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen. TBS Sketch

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said a resolution will be introduced at the United Nations seeking measures so that no country gives shelter to self-confessed killers.

He came up with the plan while speaking at a discussion organised by the Bangabandhu Foundation in the city on Tuesday evening.

When the speakers at the event demanded that no country should shelter the self-confessed murderers, the foreign minister said that necessary measures will be taken to raise a resolution in this regard at the United Nations.

"Some of Bangabandhu's self-confessed killers have fled to different countries. We managed to bring one back on Bangabandhu's birth centenary. But still five self-confessed killers of Bangabandhu remain in different countries," Momen said.

Referring to the sacrifices of the people of Bangladesh for the establishment of democracy, justice and human rights, the foreign minister said Bangladesh is the only country where 30 lakh people have given their lives for democracy, human rights, justice and for human dignity.

"Nowhere else in the world have so many people given their blood for justice, democracy, human dignity and human rights," he added.

Dr Momen mentioned the absolute victory of Awami League in the election of '70 and said that Bangabandhu declared independence when the then Pakistani military junta rejected the verdict of the people in favour of Awami League and started genocide.

"So we fought for democracy. We fought for justice. We fought to uphold human dignity. We fought to establish human rights," Momen said.

The foreign minister said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had done everything he could and to establish the rule of law in the country, he gave a better governance in just nine months.

He said that by killing Bangabandhu, the rule of law was destroyed in this country and 21 years after the assassination of Bangabandhu, the Awami League government came to power and resumed work on establishing the rule of law.

The foreign minister emphasised on peace and stability for the development of the country, "We have seen that wherever the government is stable in the world, there is peace, prosperity and development of the people."

Dr Momen gave the example of Singapore, Malaysia, Rwanda, United Arab Emirates and said, "These countries have been able to develop a lot because of long-term stable governments."

He also said in the regions where there is no peace and stability, even developed countries are being destroyed.

Citing examples of Iraq and Libya, he said the condition of these countries was once very good, but now they are facing a difficult test due to the lack of peace and stability in the region. "Therefore, where there is no peace and stability, there is no welfare of people and people suffer greatly."

Calling everyone to be in favour of peace and stability, the minister said, "If you want the development of your family, if you want the welfare of the country, if you want the welfare of the people, you must focus on peace and stability."

Dr Momen also called upon the workers of Bangabandhu Foundation to be careful about those who spread rumours abroad. "Some people have created many fabricated stories and spread many false rumours to disturb the peace and stability abroad," said the foreign minister.

Top News

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen / Bangabandhu's fugitive killers / UN resolution

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

7h | Wheels
Photo: Courtesy

Ford to sign off the GT with a 800hp track car

7h | Wheels
The Harrier isn’t designed to battle harsh terrain, unlike a few full fledged 4x4 SUVs. However, take it on casual highway drives and light rural off-roading, the crossover does the job in style and comfort. Photo: Asif Chowdhury

30,000km with the new Toyota Harrier

6h | Wheels
Benu intends for his Sreepur observatory to become a space research centre in future with the participation of famous astronomy researchers from home and abroad. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

When the stars aligned to bring an astro observatory to life

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Uttara University promises career and life oriented

Uttara University promises career and life oriented

1h | TBS Career
Argentina wants to erase Croat nightmare

Argentina wants to erase Croat nightmare

1h | TBS SPORTS
NBR specialised unit to boost revenue, curb trade frauds

NBR specialised unit to boost revenue, curb trade frauds

1h | TBS Insight
BRAC's mobile play world on the Play Bus

BRAC's mobile play world on the Play Bus

2h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

6
File photo: Reuters
Economy

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis