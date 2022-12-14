Resolution to be raised at UN seeking measures to prevent countries from sheltering self-confessed killers: FM

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said a resolution will be introduced at the United Nations seeking measures so that no country gives shelter to self-confessed killers.

He came up with the plan while speaking at a discussion organised by the Bangabandhu Foundation in the city on Tuesday evening.

When the speakers at the event demanded that no country should shelter the self-confessed murderers, the foreign minister said that necessary measures will be taken to raise a resolution in this regard at the United Nations.

"Some of Bangabandhu's self-confessed killers have fled to different countries. We managed to bring one back on Bangabandhu's birth centenary. But still five self-confessed killers of Bangabandhu remain in different countries," Momen said.

Referring to the sacrifices of the people of Bangladesh for the establishment of democracy, justice and human rights, the foreign minister said Bangladesh is the only country where 30 lakh people have given their lives for democracy, human rights, justice and for human dignity.

"Nowhere else in the world have so many people given their blood for justice, democracy, human dignity and human rights," he added.

Dr Momen mentioned the absolute victory of Awami League in the election of '70 and said that Bangabandhu declared independence when the then Pakistani military junta rejected the verdict of the people in favour of Awami League and started genocide.

"So we fought for democracy. We fought for justice. We fought to uphold human dignity. We fought to establish human rights," Momen said.

The foreign minister said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had done everything he could and to establish the rule of law in the country, he gave a better governance in just nine months.

He said that by killing Bangabandhu, the rule of law was destroyed in this country and 21 years after the assassination of Bangabandhu, the Awami League government came to power and resumed work on establishing the rule of law.

The foreign minister emphasised on peace and stability for the development of the country, "We have seen that wherever the government is stable in the world, there is peace, prosperity and development of the people."

Dr Momen gave the example of Singapore, Malaysia, Rwanda, United Arab Emirates and said, "These countries have been able to develop a lot because of long-term stable governments."

He also said in the regions where there is no peace and stability, even developed countries are being destroyed.

Citing examples of Iraq and Libya, he said the condition of these countries was once very good, but now they are facing a difficult test due to the lack of peace and stability in the region. "Therefore, where there is no peace and stability, there is no welfare of people and people suffer greatly."

Calling everyone to be in favour of peace and stability, the minister said, "If you want the development of your family, if you want the welfare of the country, if you want the welfare of the people, you must focus on peace and stability."

Dr Momen also called upon the workers of Bangabandhu Foundation to be careful about those who spread rumours abroad. "Some people have created many fabricated stories and spread many false rumours to disturb the peace and stability abroad," said the foreign minister.