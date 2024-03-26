Israeli attacks intensify in Gaza despite UNSC ceasefire resolution

TBS Report
26 March, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 04:14 pm

Israeli attacks intensify in Gaza despite UNSC ceasefire resolution

These attacks have struck Gaza's southern district, where over 1.4 million displaced Palestiniansare attempting to shelter, despite a UN Security Council resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza

TBS Report
26 March, 2024, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 04:14 pm
File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters

In an overnight bombing by Israeli forces on a house in Rafah, eighteen individuals tragically lost their lives, with nine of them being children.

Additionally, Israeli shelling in the Nassr neighbourhood, situated northeast of Rafah, has resulted in further casualties.

These attacks have struck Gaza's southern district, where over 1.4 million displaced Palestinians are attempting to shelter, despite a UN Security Council resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, marking the first such resolution passed during the nearly six-month-long conflict, Al Jazeera reports.

The Israeli military's operations extend to Khan Younis in southern Gaza, where raids have resulted in the seizure of weapons and military equipment, as well as the elimination of fighters and destruction of infrastructure.

Notably, Israeli forces have been engaged in significant operations around al-Shifa Hospital and in Khan Younis. Despite international calls for a cessation of hostilities, Israeli strikes persist, particularly targeting residential areas near Gaza City's al-Shifa Hospital, where clashes continue following a siege lasting over a week.

The Israeli military has conducted airstrikes on over 60 targets across Gaza, primarily in support of ground operations, according to statements from the Israeli army. These targets included attack tunnels and buildings where combatants were believed to be present.

Israeli forces are said to have struck launch sites in northern Gaza, from where rockets were launched towards the southern Israeli city of Sderot.

Moreover, Israeli forces continue to shell other areas in northern Gaza, including Beit Hanoun, eastern Jabalia, and Beit Lahiya, as reported Al Jazeera Arabic.

