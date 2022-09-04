Renaissance Dhaka organizes blood donation camp with Quantum Foundation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 01:05 pm

Renaissance Dhaka organizes blood donation camp with Quantum Foundation

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 01:05 pm
Renaissance Dhaka organizes blood donation camp with Quantum Foundation

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, under Marriott flagship, organised a day-long blood donation camp in association with Quantum Foundation at its banquet hall on Sunday, says a press release. 

"As the world's largest hospitality company, we always care for our society and in regards to that, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel has arranged this day long blood donation camp, where our associates forwarded their steps to save lives by donating blood. Our small steps can bring huge changes in society and we believe something excellent is only possible by the combined contribution." - says the Associate Director of HR Rony Kumar Khan. 

Renaissance Dhaka GM Noeke Kusuma, Associate Director of HR Roni Kumar Khan, Head of Marketing & Communication Joshita Sanjana Rizvan, Medical Consultant Dr. Pradeep Kumar Biswas along with other high officials and associates were present during this campaign and actively took part in the blood donation camp. 

On behalf of Quantum Foundation, Sheikh Md. Foisal, Coordinator along with other members were present at the day-long camp of blood donation.

