Ramadan prices of essentials: Then and now

With Ramadan set to begin tomorrow (12 March), consumers have already started browsing the kitchen markets.

Although sales did not pick up as much as expected, according to sellers at Karwan Bazar, one of the biggest commodity market's in the city, there was a steady trickle of buyers.

Many consumers pointed out the high cost of essential as a reason to curb their purchasing habits.

But how high are the prices? We present you a list of the prices of Ramadan kitchen essentials, comparing with the last three Ramadans.

As can be noticed the biggest spike came around the 2023 period, when the country was racked by twin threats of the Russia-Ukraine war and the dollar crisis.

But then how far did the prices dip the year after? And what prices can you expect at the market?

THE UP

THE DOWN