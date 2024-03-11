Ramadan prices of essentials: Then and now

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 March, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 09:07 pm

Related News

Ramadan prices of essentials: Then and now

The price of which commodity has gone up? Which have seen a dip? Here's the price list to help you make the best decisions this Ramadan. Check out our visual report.

TBS Report
11 March, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 09:07 pm
Illustration: Duniya Jahan/ TBS Creative
Illustration: Duniya Jahan/ TBS Creative

With Ramadan set to begin tomorrow (12 March), consumers have already started browsing the kitchen markets. 

Although sales did not pick up as much as expected, according to sellers at Karwan Bazar, one of the biggest commodity market's in the city, there was a steady trickle of buyers. 

Many consumers pointed out the high cost of essential as a reason to curb their purchasing habits. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

But how high are the prices? We present you a list of the prices of Ramadan kitchen essentials, comparing with the last three Ramadans. 

As can be noticed the biggest spike came around the 2023 period, when the country was racked by twin threats of the Russia-Ukraine war and the dollar crisis. 

But then how far did the prices dip the year after? And what prices can you expect at the market?

THE UP

THE DOWN

 

Top News

Ramadan 2024 / Ramadan prices / beef

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

9h | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

12h | Panorama
From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Health Benefits of Fasting

Health Benefits of Fasting

2h | Videos
Real Madrid boss Ancelotti faces tax troubles

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti faces tax troubles

3h | Videos
Oppenheimer has 7 Oscars

Oppenheimer has 7 Oscars

4h | Videos
How beetroot is cultivated in Nilphamari

How beetroot is cultivated in Nilphamari

5h | Videos