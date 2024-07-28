Quota reform: Coordinators announce fresh programme from secret location

The Anti-discrimination Student Movement has announced their next course of action programme.

Rifat Rashed, Abdul Hannan Masud and Mahin Sarker -- three coordinators of the anti-discrimination student movement -- held a briefing yesteday evening, in the background of three of their fellow leaders of the movement having been picked up and taken into custody by police from hospital on Thursday. After the briefing it was learned that two more leaders had been picked up.

After the press briefing, coordinator Abdul Hannan Masud told UNB that all students, including former social service secretary of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) Akhtar Hossain, who were picked by law enforcement agencies should be released and false cases should be withdrawn by today (28 July).

Besides, visible action should be taken against all those responsible, from the ministerial level to the constable involved in the student massacre. If not, the Anti-discrimination Student Movement will be forced to take a tough programme, he added.

According to Masud, graffiti and wall writing programmes will be held today on walls across the country.

From 29 July, a "Health Force" will be formed in every educational institution, district, upazila, and city-centered area across Bangladesh to prepare a complete list of the injured and dead, and provide psychological and financial support to the victims families.

"A 'Legal Force' will be formed as well to document numerous false and deliberate cases across the country and provide legal assistance to those who need it," he added.

In this case, the local unit will coordinate with the Central Committee of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, he further stated.