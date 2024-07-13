Quota crisis must be resolved through court: Hasan

TBS Report
13 July, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 09:10 pm

Quota crisis must be resolved through court: Hasan

The minister stated that the government cannot ignore the court and pass any decision, as the matter is sub-judice.

TBS Report
13 July, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 09:10 pm
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. File Photo: UNB

The ongoing crisis over quota system in government jobs has to be resolved through court, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (13 July).

"The government had cancelled the quota system out of sympathy for the students, but the court then reinstated it. So, the solution has to come through the court," he said at a programme of Awami League in Bogura this evening.

Hasan, also joint general secretary of AL, said, "I urge those who do not understand the matter or do not want to understand it or those who are incited by others including the BNP, not to mislead the young students."

The minister stated that the government cannot ignore the court and pass any decision, as the matter is sub-judice.

"The quota has not been restored by the government. The government had scrapped the quota system in 2018 following student demands. 

"The High Court ruled for the reinstatement of the quota and the Supreme Court stayed it. The matter is pending in court. The government cannot give any decision against the judgement of the court or on any pending matter. Then it will be contempt of court," he said.

Urging students to wait till the Supreme Court's verdict on the matter, the minister said the government is determined to take appropriate action against those who are causing public suffering in the name of movement.

Meanwhile, students today announced that they will continue their anti-quota movement tomorrow (14 July) by holding a protest march and presenting their demands in a letter to the President.

Quota protest / Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud

Comments

