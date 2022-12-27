Quantum honours over 300 volunteer blood donors

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 December, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2022, 09:33 pm

The Quantum Foundation has honoured more than three hundred volunteer blood donors in different categories at an event at the Institution of Engineers in the capital on Tuesday.

Minister of local government and rural development Md Tazul Islam handed over honorary crests and certificates to some of the major blood donors at the event, says a press release.

The volunteers donating blood at least 50 times received awards in the platinum category, those donating 25 times were honoured in the golden category, 10-time donors in the silver category and three-time donors in lifelong honour category.

Quantum Foundation Chief Coordinator Nahar Al Bokhari and Voluntary Blood Donation Programme Director (Motivation) M Rezaul Hasan were present at the event.

On behalf of the volunteer donors, As Sadia expressed the feelings of self-fulfilment they experience following each donation. Thalassemia patient Md Mehedi Hasan expressed gratitude on behalf of regular blood recipients.

Discussants at the event thanked the volunteer blood donors for their huge humanitarian contributions while calling on new aspirant donors to come forward to help meet the national demand.

At present, Quantum provides about 1.08 lakh units of blood for health emergencies every year free of cost.

The foundation has been presenting such awards regularly to encourage blood donation. It has been contributing 12.5% of the country's total 8-10 lakh units of blood demand every year through its 35,000 enlisted donors.

