IDCOL, Quantum Foundation organise total fitness seminar

Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL), in collaboration with the Quantum Foundation, organised a four-day series of enlightening sessions titled "Total Fitness Seminar" on 24 August at the IDCOL head office.

The engaging sessions aimed to promote overall health and mental awareness among the IDCOL officials, reads a press release.

The "Total Fitness Seminar" highlighted the importance of physical and mental wellness, highlighting how a balanced lifestyle contributes to personal and professional growth.

The sessions covered various aspects of health, including exercise, nutrition, stress management, and mindfulness.

IDCOL's commitment to fostering a holistic work environment and prioritising the well-being of its workforce was evident through these sessions. The collaboration with the Quantum Foundation reflects a shared vision to create a healthier and more aware workforce.

Distinguished officials from IDCOL actively participated in the lively sessions.

The esteemed presence of Alamgir Morshed, Executive Director & CEO, IDCOL; SM Monirul Islam, Deputy CEO & CFO, IDCOL; Md Enamul Karim Pavel, Head of Renewable Energy, IDCOL; and Mohammed Jabed Emran, Chief Risk Officer, IDCOL, added significant value to the event.