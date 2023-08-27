IDCOL, Quantum Foundation organise total fitness seminar

Corporates

Press Release
27 August, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 06:15 pm

Related News

IDCOL, Quantum Foundation organise total fitness seminar

Press Release
27 August, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2023, 06:15 pm
IDCOL, Quantum Foundation organise total fitness seminar

Infrastructure Development Company Limited (IDCOL), in collaboration with the Quantum Foundation, organised a four-day series of enlightening sessions titled "Total Fitness Seminar" on 24 August at the IDCOL head office. 

The engaging sessions aimed to promote overall health and mental awareness among the IDCOL officials, reads a press release.

The "Total Fitness Seminar" highlighted the importance of physical and mental wellness, highlighting how a balanced lifestyle contributes to personal and professional growth. 

The sessions covered various aspects of health, including exercise, nutrition, stress management, and mindfulness.

IDCOL's commitment to fostering a holistic work environment and prioritising the well-being of its workforce was evident through these sessions. The collaboration with the Quantum Foundation reflects a shared vision to create a healthier and more aware workforce.

Distinguished officials from IDCOL actively participated in the lively sessions. 

The esteemed presence of Alamgir Morshed, Executive Director & CEO, IDCOL; SM Monirul Islam, Deputy CEO & CFO, IDCOL; Md Enamul Karim Pavel, Head of Renewable Energy, IDCOL; and Mohammed Jabed Emran, Chief Risk Officer, IDCOL, added significant value to the event.

IDCOL / Quantum Foundation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

How did the ACC start the Asia Cup?

14m | TBS SPORTS
Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh