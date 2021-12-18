QF honours 50 voluntary blood donors

Quantum Foundation (QF) accorded a reception to 50 voluntary blood donors who, for the first time in the country's history, managed to meet the target of donating blood at least 50 times.

The donors received the honour on Saturday, marking Bangladesh's 50 years of liberation war victory over Pakistan, read a press release.

The programme was attended by Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni as the chief guest. The Chief Coordinator of QF Madam Nahar Al Bokhari was also present at the event.

Addressing the event, Dr Dipu Moni said, voluntary blood donors, help save the country people through their donation so they are, in a way, helping to build a "Shonar Bangla".

"Bangabandhu encouraged building a Shonar Bangla through sacrificing and voluntary blood donors are making that sacrifice," she added.

She further commended the voluntary blood donors for breaking various mental, physical, and social barriers by continuing to donate for years.

Dr Dipu Moni also called upon voluntary blood donors to encourage more people to help bridge the existing gap for blood availability in the country.

The event was also addressed by the Founder Chairman of the Palliative Care Medicine Department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Professor Dr Nizamuddin Ahmed as a special guest and Motivation Director M Rezaul Hasan.