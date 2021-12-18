QF honours 50 voluntary blood donors

Bangladesh

18 December, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 10:02 pm

Related News

QF honours 50 voluntary blood donors

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni, present at the event as the chief guest, urged the donors to encourage more people to donate blood

18 December, 2021, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 10:02 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Quantum Foundation (QF) accorded a reception to 50 voluntary blood donors who, for the first time in the country's history, managed to meet the target of donating blood at least 50 times.

The donors received the honour on Saturday, marking Bangladesh's 50 years of liberation war victory over Pakistan, read a press release.

The programme was attended by Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni as the chief guest. The Chief Coordinator of QF Madam Nahar Al Bokhari was also present at the event.

Addressing the event, Dr Dipu Moni said, voluntary blood donors, help save the country people through their donation so they are, in a way, helping to build a "Shonar Bangla".

"Bangabandhu encouraged building a Shonar Bangla through sacrificing and voluntary blood donors are making that sacrifice," she added.

She further commended the voluntary blood donors for breaking various mental, physical, and social barriers by continuing to donate for years.

Dr Dipu Moni also called upon voluntary blood donors to encourage more people to help bridge the existing gap for blood availability in the country.

The event was also addressed by the Founder Chairman of the Palliative Care Medicine Department of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Professor Dr Nizamuddin Ahmed as a special guest and Motivation Director M Rezaul Hasan.

Top News

Quantum Foundation / Education Minister Dipu Moni

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

9h | Wheels
Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

10h | Wheels
Thousands of Indian farmers escalated protests to revoke controversial new agricultural laws, clashing with police and storming key landmarks. Photo: Bloomberg

Riots, power shifts and rulers for life. What is next for global politics?

10h | Panorama
Green Pigeons enjoy sunshine on roadside trees. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green Pigeons and the spectre of Passenger Pigeons’ boom ’n bust

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

1d | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

1d | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

1d | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec
Education

Last date for US Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program 21 Dec