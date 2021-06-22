Pressure on investigative journalism increases during pandemic: Speakers

Pressure on investigative journalism has increased manifold during the ongoing pandemic. In carrying out their duties, investigative journalists are facing pressures both internally and externally.

The desire for absolute political domination is the main reason behind the external pressure while self-imposed censorship of many media outlets are the root cause behind the internal pressure.

Despite such pressures, investigative journalism must continue maintaining courage and ethics, said speakers at a virtual webinar titled "Challenges and Actions in Investigative Journalism during pandemic", organised by Transparency International Bangladesh on Tuesday.

They said professional protection of journalists has to be ensured by ensuring internal ethics and integrity of journalists and media organisations.

At the webinar, TIB Executive Director Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, "There are both internal and external challenges to investigative journalism. 'Staying in power at any cost' has become the political culture of our country. The ruling government does not take any report against its corruption positively. This stance of the government is creating a huge pressure on investigative journalism. On the other hand, an environment is created in which media organisations or individuals establish themselves as partners of the government, building an internal pressure on investigative journalists. As a result, many journalists are being forced to consider another profession, leaving journalism for good."

"However, despite these adversities, some journalists still try to survive honestly. And that is why investigative journalism is still surviving. But they also have to survive through practicing one kind of self-censorship. I think this is the overall picture of today's journalism," added Dr Iftekharuzzaman.

Mohammad Masum Billah, assistant coordinator of Outreach and Communication department of TIB, presented the keynote at the webinar.

He said, "Many people now feel comfortable to get information through the social media instead of mainstream media, though most of the information in social media are fake and baseless."

Researcher and media analyst Afsan Chowdhury said, "Journalists are no longer trying to do anything new on health sector scandal. There are all sorts of reports regarding various corruptions in health sector during the pandemic, but no structural analysis is being reported. At this time, we have to go to a new level of journalism. It is not just about the news of a single corruption. We need to focus on why the theft is happening, and how it is happening."

Observing that the corona pandemic has made journalism more challenging, Dhaka University Journalism and Mass Communication Department Professor Gitiara Nasrin said, "In addition to infection, death and the economic crisis, the pressure on journalists has also increased. Now journalists and readers are standing face to face. Readers are questioning the published report."

Shakil Ahmed, head of news of Ekattar Television said, "If we can bring out the stories that serve the interest of the people, it will take the media forward. However, it is important to ensure the legal protection of journalists. The protection of journalists and the editors should be ensured by the law or regulations."

Mobinul Islam Mobin, editor of the Gramer Kagoj said, "No matter how far we talk about responsible journalism or unity of journalists, various obstacles are holding us back. Especially, journalists working outside the capital are facing numerous obstacles."

During the programme, 'Investigative Journalism Award-2020 on Covid-19' was also announced.

Saikat Bhowmik of Sarabangla.net, Abu Raihan Tamim of Chattogram Pratidin and Parvez Nadir Reza of Ekattor Television got the awards for reporting corruption of health sector amid the pandemic.