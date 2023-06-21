President flies to Saudi Arabia on Friday to perform Hajj

Bangladesh

BSS
21 June, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 02:51 pm

Related News

President flies to Saudi Arabia on Friday to perform Hajj

BSS
21 June, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 21 June, 2023, 02:51 pm
Image Source : Twitter/@AndyVermaut
Image Source : Twitter/@AndyVermaut

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will fly to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Friday to perform the holy Hajj as the Royal guest of the Saudi government.

"The President goes to the Kingdom Saudi Arabia to perform the holy Hajj as the Royal Guest on Friday afternoon," President's press secretary Joynal Abedin told BSS today.

A VVIP aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines (Flight No: BG 331), carrying the President along with his spouse Dr Rebecca Sultana and entourage members will leave Hazrat Shahjalal (R) Internal Airport (HISA) at 2.30 pm on the day, he added.

 The Head of the State, according to programme schedule, will land at Jeddah at about 6:30 pm (Bangladesh Time). He will reside at AL Safa Royal Palace there.

After forming the all Hajj procedures, President Shahabuddin will move to Madinah for visiting (Ziyarah) the Mazar of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) on July 1.

Wrapping up his 10-day visit to the KSA for performing Hajj and Ziyarah, the President is scheduled to leave the Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport, Madinah, for Dhaka on July 2 by a VVIP aircraft of Biman Bangladesh Airlines (Flight No: BG 338).

Top News

President Md Shahabuddin / Md Shahabuddin Chuppu / Hajj 2023 / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The recent deaths of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her baby at Dhaka’s Central Hospital came as no surprise for people who are aware of the state of the healthcare industry in Bangladesh. PHOTO: SHOVY ZIBRAN

From neglect to overreaction: Why it's so hard to get justice for medical negligence

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The brief and wondrous life of Grameenphone's Djuice

6h | Panorama
Two water bodies are positioned in both the north and south directions to facilitate the cooling effect during the warm summer. Photo: Bejury Ansary. Photo: Bejury Ansary

Tropical Pavilion: A sustainable, poetic retreat

1d | Habitat
The easiest, simplest and most affordable way to transform your space is by incorporating plants – be it indoor plants.

Budget-friendly home decor ideas

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

Voter turnout moderate as Sylhet

4h | TBS Today
How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

How much Messi earns as Tourism ambassador of Saudi?

22h | TBS SPORTS
Overseas Highway: America’s floating Highway

Overseas Highway: America’s floating Highway

6h | TBS Stories
Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

Search on for Titanic tourist submarine

20h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline

6
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions