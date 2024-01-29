President to address maiden session of 12th JS tomorrow

Bangladesh

BSS
29 January, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 03:22 pm

Related News

President to address maiden session of 12th JS tomorrow

BSS
29 January, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 03:22 pm
President to address maiden session of 12th JS tomorrow

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will address the first session of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) starting at 3pm tomorrow (30 January).

In line with the parliamentary practice, the President addresses the first parliamentary sitting every year.

Earlier, he convened the first parliament session of 2024 exercising the power bestowed upon him as per Article 72 (1) of the Constitution.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The President's speech has already been approved in the cabinet, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS.

He said the successes and future plans, including the development activities of the Awami League government, will get priority in the President's speech.

Besides, several bills are likely to be placed before the House and passed as well in this session, the spokesman added.

Before commencing the House proceedings on the day, the Parliamentary Business Advisory Committee is scheduled to hold a meeting, with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, to fix the duration and agendas of the session.

Top News

Md Shahabuddin Chuppu / President Shahabuddin / Bangladesh / Jatiya Sangsad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

7h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

7h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

39m | Videos
Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

59m | Videos
UN trade body voices concern over escalating disruptions to global trade

UN trade body voices concern over escalating disruptions to global trade

1h | Videos
Call money rate soars to 12-year high at 9.60%

Call money rate soars to 12-year high at 9.60%

3h | Videos