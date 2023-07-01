PM seeks vote for 'Boat' in next general polls

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Saturday (1 July) sought votes for her party's electoral symbol 'Boat' in the next general election.

"The Awami League has brought the country's independence, given its economic emancipation, socio-economic development and arranged food, clothes and accommodation for its people (countrymen). So, vote for the Awami League's electoral symbol 'Boat' in the next general election," she said.

The Premier made the remarks while exchanging greetings with the leaders and activists of the local Awami League and its associate bodies, local representatives and commoners at Kotalipara Upazila Awami League office on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

Sheikh Hasina said the fortune of the commoner is changed when the Awami League assumes in power.

Briefly described her government's efforts to ensure the country's overall development in the last 14 and a half years, she, however, came down heavily on those who are blinded to the massive development.

"But they're enjoying the benefits of the development," the premier said.

"Those who never want to see Awami League in power, do not see the country's development. I have nothing to say to them," she added.

The Prime Minister said she had no parents and brothers of her own, adding: "You (Kotalipara people) are my near and dear ones and you have always been working for me."

She came to Gopalganj to exchange Eid greetings with the people of Kotalipara and Tungipara without exchanging greetings with others including her relatives, she continued.

Earlier, the Premier reached Kotalipara around 11:27 in the morning after crossing the Padma Bridge following over a three-hour car ride from her official Ganabhaban residence, as part of her two-day visit to Kotalipara and Tungipara.

Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser and only son Sajeeb Wazed Joy accompanied her.

The entire Gopalganj has adorned a festive look with colourful posters, banners and placards while a joyful environment has been prevailing around the district centring her visit.

On her arrival at the Kotalipara Upazila AL Office, the Premier planted three wood, fruit and herbal saplings of Neem (margosal), Bakul (Spanish Cherry) and mango trees.

Later, she inaugurated the newly-constructed Kotalipara Upazila AL Office.

While exchanging the Eid greetings, most of the leaders of AL and its associate bodies and local representatives expressed their heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister for giving them the chance to share their feelings in front of the Premier and wish her long life.

They also wished that Sheikh Hasina will be the next Prime Minister of the country and reiterated their commitment to work for winning the Awami League electoral symbol "Boat".

In response, the Premier called upon all to pray for her so she can serve the countrymen.

AL Advisory Council Member Kazi Akram Uddin Ahmed was present on the dais while Kotalipara Upazila AL General Secretary Aynal Hossain Sheikh moderated the function.

After completion of the programmes, the Premier will depart Kotalipara for Tungipara in the afternoon.

On her arrival in Tungipara, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay rich tribute and offer Fateha and join a munajat at the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The premier is scheduled to spend the night at Tungipara.

Sheikh Hasina, also President of the Awami League (AL), will exchange greetings with local AL and its associate organisations' leaders and activists, local representatives and masses, on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Adha tomorrow morning.

She is scheduled to leave Tungipara for Dhaka on Sunday (July 2) afternoon.