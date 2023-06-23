People's fate will change if AL remains in power: PM

Politics

BSS
23 June, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 08:38 pm

Related News

People's fate will change if AL remains in power: PM

BSS
23 June, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 08:38 pm
Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said the fate of the country's people will change only if the Bangladesh Awami League remains in power.
 
"People's fate will change only if there is Awami League [in power]," she said while delivering her address as the chair at a discussion meeting organised by the AL on the occasion of its 74th founding anniversary in the capital's Bangabandhu International Conference Center.
 
Sheikh Hasina, also the president of ruling party AL, said, "AL was founded by the people, for the people and to serve the people. This is the motto of AL."
 
It is a proven fact that the people get benefit when AL remains in government, and then the people's fate also changes, she said, adding, "As people have voted for the boat, changes [of fate] of people have been possible today."
 
Reiterating her stance to let no one play ducks and drakes with Bangladesh, she said, "I know there are many plots, conspiracies."
 
AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, party's advisory council member Tofail Ahmed, presidium members Jahangir Kabir Nanak and Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, organising secretaries Advocate Afzal Hossain and Shafiul Alam Nadel, Health and Family Welfare Secretary Dr Rokeya Sultana, central working committee member Begum Akhter Jahan, Dhaka South city unit President Abu Ahmed Mannafi and Dhaka North city unit President Bazlur Rahman also spoke.
 
AL Publicity and Publication Secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap and his deputy Syed Abdul Awal Shameem moderated the discussion.

Top News

Sheikh Hasina / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Awami League (AL)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The design of the new Xpander looks more mature compared to the previous model and goes with the purpose it is built for. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Mitsubishi Xpander: Versatile family vehicle for modern lifestyle

6h | Wheels
Pankaj Mishra. Sketch: TBS

US shouldn't mistake Modi for India

8h | Panorama
There are force-sensing resistors attached beneath the fabric. When one of them is pressed, an SMS alert with a real-time geographical location is sent to predefined contacts in a smartphone. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The quest for an 'affordable' dress that detects sexual harassment

8h | Panorama
12 years on bank board: A move that may frustrate fight against NPL

12 years on bank board: A move that may frustrate fight against NPL

22h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

1d | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

1d | TBS Insight
DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

1d | TBS Today
Search for Titan enters decisive phase

Search for Titan enters decisive phase

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed