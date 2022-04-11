PM laments absence of strong opposition

Politics

UNB
11 April, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 08:10 pm

Related News

PM laments absence of strong opposition

Regarding the opposition BNP and Jatiya Party she said both were created by the military dictators, who grabbed the state power defying the Constitution

UNB
11 April, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 11 April, 2022, 08:10 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. TBS Sketch.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday expressed her frustration for not having a strong opposition in the country as the two main opposition parties, created by military rulers, don't have base among the mass people.

"We are not getting strong opposition. They do not have their position among the people of the country," she said.

She said this while holding a view exchange meeting with the officials of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The meeting lasting three and half hours was held at the PMO with the prime minister in the chair.

Regarding the opposition BNP and Jatiya Party she said both were created by the military dictators, who grabbed the state power defying the Constitution.

"They don't have any interest for the country and its people," she said.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / opposition parties

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

6h | Pursuit
American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

8h | Panorama
Tidy up with these cleaning products

Tidy up with these cleaning products

8h | Brands
Team Jagadish, the winners of Seeds for the Future 2021 Bangladesh, are as pictured (from left to right) Syed Doha Uddin, Sadia Karishma Kabir, Kazi Arham Kabir, Ramisha Raida Karim and Mohtasim Tasnim Zaman. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The right time to plant ‘Seeds for the Future’ is now

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

6h | Videos
What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

What will be the interest rate of foreign loan in future?

22h | Videos
Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

Imran Khan out after losing the no-trust vote

22h | Videos
Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

Man City to face Liverpool on title decider match

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance