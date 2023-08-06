PM Hasina directs grassroots to stay in field to ensure victory in next elections

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina has ordered her party's grassroots leaders to work from the field to ensure victory in the upcoming national elections.

She also gave strict instructions to the leaders and workers to quickly resolve all internal conflicts and work in unison on behalf of any nominated candidate.

The Awami League is conducting a survey to nominate the best candidate for the upcoming national elections, the PM said at the party's special extended meeting held on Sunday at Ganabhaban.

Law enforcement agencies will be on the ground to deal with any anarchic situation created by the opposition, she told the leaders attending the meeting.

The PM told the leaders not to get involved in any trouble with anyone, several leaders who attended the meeting told The Business Standard.

Sheikh Hasina presided over the extended meeting on Sunday morning. Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader spoke at the beginning of the meeting moderated by Abdus Sobhan Golap, publicity and publication secretary of Awami League.

Addressing the grassroots leaders, the PM said, "Whomever I nominate – I do not sit at home; I work all day long; I work for the organisation as well; I evaluate all every six months. I regularly inquire about the situation of our MPs and other representatives.

"The upcoming national election is crucial. Us retaining power depends on whether we win or not. Keeping that in mind, we have to have trust in ourselves. When we give nominations, we must have a calculation of who can retain the seat."

The grassroots leaders of the Awami League, despite all differences and disputes, promised to remain united.

They pledged to ensure victory for the nominated candidates in the upcoming twelfth national parliament election.

They also expressed their firm commitment to resist any domestic or foreign conspiracies surrounding the election.

In the meeting, members of the AL Advisory Council, Central Executive Committee, National Committee, and 78 organisational district units of the country; presidents and general secretaries of the district, upazila, and municipality units; parliament members, city corporation mayors, and upazila chairmen from the party; and central presidents and general secretaries of associate organisations also participated.

After the speech of Awami League President Sheikh Hasina, central leaders of the party listened to grassroots leaders of the party.

Leaders from several districts and upazilas from each of the eight divisions of the country got the opportunity to speak at the event. Later, the AL president delivered the concluding speech.

Grassroots leaders lauded the government for the development work over the past 14 years in their respective districts.

Kazi Alamgir, the president of the Patuakhali district Awami League, said, "Grassroots leaders and activists of the Awami League are not doing well. They say that they have not been able to take home the benefits of the government. Many of the elected representatives of the party do not keep track of the poor leaders and activists of the party."

Panchagarh district Awami League General Secretary Anwar Sadat thanked the Prime Minister in his speech, highlighting the development in the district.

"The people of the region have greatly benefited as the import-export and immigration of products of four countries have started through the Banglabandha land port," he added.

"Feni is now the base of the Awami League. In the future, the BNP will not be able to win in Feni like before. There is no organisational weakness in Feni, we are much stronger now," said Nizam Hazari MP, general secretary of Feni district Awami League.

He announced that any movement of the BNP would be repelled with strong hands.

Dinajpur district Awami League General Secretary Altafuzzaman Mita, Barishal district Awami League General Secretary Talukder Mohammad Yunus, Sirajganj District Awami League General Secretary Abdus Samad Talukder, among others, also spoke.

The extended meeting started at 10am and continued till evening, after a break at noon.