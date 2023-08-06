Mass people are our only masters, no one else: PM Hasina tells AL special meet

Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said that the ruling Awami League has no other masters other than the mass people of the country.

"The people are our masters and we are accountable to the people only," she said in categorical terms while delivering her introductory speech at the special extended meeting of the Awami League at her official residence Ganabhaban.

She also said that her party Awami League works for the welfare of the people.

The president of the Awami League asked leaders and workers of her party to highlight the achievements in the last 14 and half years at the grassroots.

At the same time, she also directed them to strengthen the organisation as the next general election is approaching, saying they will have to earn the trust and confidence of the common people.

Around 5,000 party leaders and elected public representatives from the AL took part in the meeting.

Members of the AL central committee, central working committee, advisory council, presidents and general secretaries of district, metropolitan, upazila and municipality units of AL, members of parliament, district and upazila parishad chairmen, city corporation and municipality mayors, presidents and general secretaries of AL associate organisations were present at the meeting.

Before every national election, the AL organises such meetings to give guidelines to the party leaders. The last such meeting was held on 23 June, 2017 ahead of the 2018 parliamentary polls.

The next general election in the country is due next December or the first week of January.

The Awami League has been in power since 2009 after winning three consecutive national elections.