Dhaka braces for day of disruption

TBS Report
28 July, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 10:45 pm

Photo: Nayem Ali/ TBS
Photo: Nayem Ali/ TBS

Dhaka is expected to face travel and trade disruptions today as both the ruling Awami League and the opposition BNP have announced holding programmes at the city's entry points.

The AL will hold "peace rallies" at Abdullahpur, Tongi, Gabtoli, Aminbazar, Babu Bazar, Signboard, Kanchpur, and Jatrabari areas from 11am.

The BNP, on the other hand, has called for sit-ins at four points from 11am to 4pm – opposite Uttara BNS Centre, in front of Gabtoli SA Khaleque Bus Station, in front of Naya Bazar BNP office, and near Dania College in Jatrabari.

The government already decided to deploy BGB along with additional law enforcers to ensure security in those areas as there is a fear of conflicts on the streets between the supporters of the two parties.

Meanwhile, the simultaneous programmes of the arch-rivals on the same day have made public transport owners worried.

Khandaker Enayet Ullah, secretary-general of the Bangladesh Road Transport Owners' Association, said they have concerns about the likely business loss, and passengers will also suffer as Dhaka is set to get isolated for hours.

They will run their transport. If the vehicles can enter, then it is okay, and if they can't, they will stay outside the city until the programs end.

However, Md Tofazzol Hossain Mojumder, president of Bangladesh Truck-Covered Van Owners' Association, said there is not much concern for them because the political events will take place in the daytime, and all the goods-laden vehicles enter the city at night.

If there are no urgent or perishable goods, it might not cause any harm to the supply chain.

Abul Kasem Khan, a former president of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), expressed hope that the political activists will refrain from creating any obstacles to the seamless movement of people and goods. He emphasised that any disruptions could significantly impact the economy.

Additionally, he said that the current period is already challenging, with various issues causing bottlenecks. So he urged both the ruling and opposition parties not to take any actions that could further harm their businesses.

Regarding today's programmes, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandkar Golam Farooq said no one would be allowed to block the roads in the name of political events.

"We will take strict action against anyone who obstructs anyone's movement; we will take strict action," he added.

Yesterday, both parties held rallies close to each other, within a 1km radius, BNP at its Nayapaltan headquarters and AL at Baitul Mukarram's South Gate.

The opposition party from the rally reiterated its one-point demand for the ouster of the government and called upon its leaders and activists not to leave the streets until the government steps down.

The AL, on the other hand, vowed to counter the opposition movement at any cost.

