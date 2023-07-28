AL to hold peace rallies at Dhaka entry points to counter BNP 

The capital is expected to be cut off from the rest of the country tomorrow (29 July) as both the BNP and the ruling Awami League and its associate organisations have announced programmes at the entry points to the city.

Following BNP's announcement of sit-in programmes at all entrances to Dhaka, the Awami League has announced peace rallies at the entrances to counter the the opposition.

Awami League's Dhaka Metropolitan South and North units, and the Jubo League announced to hold peace rallies at the entry points to Dhaka from 11 am on Saturday (July 29), confirmed party officials this evening.

The Jubo League will hold a peace rally at all entry points to Dhaka, including Abdullahpur, Tongi, Gabtoli, Aminbazar, Babu Bazar, Sign Board, Kanchpur, and Jatrabari, said Md Delwar Hossen Shahzada, deputy secretary, Jubo League office.

Besides, the Dhaka Metropolitan South and North units of the Awami League said they will also hold peace rallies at all entry points to Dhaka.

Earlier on the day, the BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced sit-in programmes at the entrances to the capital from 11am to 4pm on Saturday.

The same programme has also been announced by Ganatantra Mancha, BNP's partner in the simultaneous movement, as well as the 12-party alliance comprising like-minded opposition parties.

Following BNP's announcement, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "Heard you (BNP) will block the roads. You will take positions at the entrance of Dhaka. We will block your routes. Do not frown your eyes [at us]. Our roots are very deep in this soil."