AL to hold peace rallies at Dhaka entry points to counter BNP 

Politics

TBS Report
28 July, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 09:05 pm

Related News

AL to hold peace rallies at Dhaka entry points to counter BNP 

On Friday evening, Awami League's Dhaka Metropolitan South and North units, and the Jubo League announced to hold peace rallies at the entry points to Dhaka from 11 am on Saturday (July 29)

TBS Report
28 July, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 09:05 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The capital is expected to be cut off from the rest of the country tomorrow (29 July) as both the BNP and the ruling Awami League and its associate organisations have announced programmes at the entry points to the city.

Following BNP's announcement of sit-in programmes at all entrances to Dhaka, the Awami League has announced peace rallies at the entrances to counter the the opposition. 

Awami League's Dhaka Metropolitan South and North units, and the Jubo League announced to hold peace rallies at the entry points to Dhaka from 11 am on Saturday (July 29), confirmed party officials this evening.

The Jubo League will hold a peace rally at all entry points to Dhaka, including Abdullahpur, Tongi, Gabtoli, Aminbazar, Babu Bazar, Sign Board, Kanchpur, and Jatrabari, said Md Delwar Hossen Shahzada, deputy secretary, Jubo League office. 

Besides, the Dhaka Metropolitan South and North units of the Awami League said they will also hold peace rallies at all entry points to Dhaka.

Earlier on the day, the  BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced sit-in programmes at the entrances to the capital from 11am to 4pm on Saturday.

The same programme has also been announced by Ganatantra Mancha, BNP's partner in the simultaneous movement, as well as the 12-party alliance comprising like-minded opposition parties.

Following BNP's announcement, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said, "Heard you (BNP) will block the roads. You will take positions at the entrance of Dhaka. We will block your routes. Do not frown your eyes [at us]. Our roots are very deep in this soil."

Bangladesh / Top News

Awami League / Peace Rally / BNP / counter programmes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

2h | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

2h | Wheels
Shahudul Haque walks regularly in a nearby park. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

5h | Panorama
Fewer numbers of hilsa are caught this season. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Too little rainfall, too little hilsa

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

23h | TBS Stories
Is Afran Nisho deliberately giving birth to controversy?

Is Afran Nisho deliberately giving birth to controversy?

1h | TBS Entertainment
How indecision makes you smarter

How indecision makes you smarter

1d | TBS Career
JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues