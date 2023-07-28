BNP to hold sit-in programmes at entrances to Dhaka on Saturday

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has declared sit-in programmes at the entrances to Dhaka on Saturday.

The sit-in will take place from 11am to 4pm, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced during today's rally in the capital's Nayapaltan area.

The same programme has also been announced by Ganatantra Mancha, BNP's partner in the simultaneous movement, as well as the 12-party alliance comprising like-minded opposition parties.

BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy urged party leaders and activists attending today's rally in Dhaka not to leave the city.

"The government's time is running out. We must act decisively; there's no time to wait," the BNP leader proclaimed passionately to the rally attendees.

He further conveyed a stern message to the government, emphasising that financial support from India or China may come, but it is the public—the rightful owners of votes—who ultimately decide their fate at the polls.

Pointing to the US congressmen's latest letter on the state of democracy in Bangladesh, BNP leaders at today's Nayapaltan rally said the current government had run out of both time and avenues.

Fourteen US congressmen have asked that Bangladesh not be included in the UN Peace Missions if Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina doesn't resign, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said while addressing the rally.

He said the congressmen had demanded that the next Bangladesh elections be held under the watch of the United Nations.

"Not only in Bangladesh, but the demand for Hasina to resign is being heard all over the world," he said, adding there was no scope for her to remain in power.

Shamsuzzaman Dudu, the BNP vice chairman, said, "This government's time is over; soon we will throw the government into Buriganga. There will be no more reprieve," he said.

Barkat Ullah Bulu, the BNP vice-chairman, said all other avenues were closed for Hasina.

"The only way to be saved is to ask for forgiveness from Khaleda Zia," he said.

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, said, "There is no internet in our assembly today. Those who have blocked the internet are the lackeys of the vote-stealing government. They are being identified."

He said, Sheikh Hasina is no more, Sheikh Hasina has no other option but to pack her bags and run away, Sheikh is no longer in power.

He said to Sheikh Hasina, "Leave Ganabhaban as soon as possible, leave Ganabhaban."

Khosru said US congressmen and the European Union have also written to Sheikh Hasina saying that there will be no election under Sheikh Hasina. There is no support for Sheikh Hasina in the country or abroad.