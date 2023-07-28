BNP to hold sit-in programmes at entrances to Dhaka on Saturday

Politics

TBS Report
28 July, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 06:46 pm

Related News

BNP to hold sit-in programmes at entrances to Dhaka on Saturday

Fourteen US congressmen have asked that Bangladesh not be included in the UN Peace Missions if Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina doesn't resign, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

TBS Report
28 July, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2023, 06:46 pm
Photo: Nayem Ali/ TBS
Photo: Nayem Ali/ TBS

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has declared sit-in programmes at the entrances to Dhaka on Saturday. 

The sit-in will take place from 11am to 4pm, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced during today's rally in the capital's Nayapaltan area.

The same programme has also been announced by Ganatantra Mancha, BNP's partner in the simultaneous movement, as well as the 12-party alliance comprising like-minded opposition parties.

BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy urged party leaders and activists attending today's rally in Dhaka not to leave the city.

"The government's time is running out. We must act decisively; there's no time to wait," the BNP leader proclaimed passionately to the rally attendees.

He further conveyed a stern message to the government, emphasising that financial support from India or China may come, but it is the public—the rightful owners of votes—who ultimately decide their fate at the polls.

Pointing to the US congressmen's latest letter on the state of democracy in Bangladesh, BNP leaders at today's Nayapaltan rally said the current government had run out of both time and avenues.

Fourteen US congressmen have asked that Bangladesh not be included in the UN Peace Missions if Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina doesn't resign, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said while addressing the rally.

He said the congressmen had demanded that the next Bangladesh elections be held under the watch of the United Nations.

"Not only in Bangladesh, but the demand for Hasina to resign is being heard all over the world," he said, adding there was no scope for her to remain in power.

Shamsuzzaman Dudu, the BNP vice chairman, said, "This government's time is over; soon we will throw the government into Buriganga. There will be no more reprieve," he said.

Barkat Ullah Bulu, the BNP vice-chairman, said all other avenues were closed for Hasina.

"The only way to be saved is to ask for forgiveness from Khaleda Zia," he said.

Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, a member of the BNP Standing Committee, said, "There is no internet in our assembly today. Those who have blocked the internet are the lackeys of the vote-stealing government. They are being identified."

He said, Sheikh Hasina is no more, Sheikh Hasina has no other option but to pack her bags and run away, Sheikh is no longer in power.

He said to Sheikh Hasina, "Leave Ganabhaban as soon as possible, leave Ganabhaban."

Khosru said US congressmen and the European Union have also written to Sheikh Hasina saying that there will be no election under Sheikh Hasina. There is no support for Sheikh Hasina in the country or abroad.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / grand rally / Nayapaltan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From the left, Mrs. Sohana Rouf Chowdhury (MD of Rangs Motors Limited), SS Gill (Executive Vice President of International Business of VECV) and Ahmed Shahriar Anwar (CEO of Rangs Motors Limited), at the unveiling event of Eicher Skyline 20.15. Photo: Saikat Roy

Rangs Motors launches Eicher Skyline 20.15 in Bangladesh

21m | Wheels
Driving in the rainy season needs extra care of tyres, inflation, and alignment of wheels. Well maintained tyres go a long way in keeping traction and stability on wet roadways. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Monsoon Maintenance: Tips to keep your vehicle safe in rain

36m | Wheels
Shahudul Haque walks regularly in a nearby park. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The Forrest Gump of Bangladesh: Walking 11,000 miles in a 1,000 days

3h | Panorama
Fewer numbers of hilsa are caught this season. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Too little rainfall, too little hilsa

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

Jamdani worth around four lakh taka

21h | TBS Stories
How indecision makes you smarter

How indecision makes you smarter

1d | TBS Career
JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

JaduPC: Cutting the right corners to deliver on performance

22h | TBS Stories
Oldest black hole in universe detected

Oldest black hole in universe detected

1h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low

3
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues