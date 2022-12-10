BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally 

BNP has put forward a 10-point charter of demand including the resignation of the current Awami League government.

It also sought immediate steps to dissolve the Parliament, announced BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain while speaking at the party's final divisional rally at Golapbagh field in the capital.

The demands also include forming neutral caretaker government that must form a neutral Election Commission, which will ensure a level-playing field for all parties, Khandaker Mosharraf said.

The party also demanded that the use of EVMs and party symbols in local government elections to be annulled.

They also demanded that the cases against all the opposition leaders and activists, including Khaleda Zia, journalists and religious scholars, should be withdrawn.

As per the BNP's 10-point demand, there should be no barrier to holding rallies and no cases can be filed to silence the voice of the opposition.

BNP also sought to repeal acts like Digital Security Act 2018, Anti-Terrorism Act 2009 and the Special Powers Act 1974.

All the anti-people decisions of the government, including price hikes of electricity, fuel, fertiliser and water should be scrapped, said Khandaker Mosharraf.

Other demands of the BNP include bringing prices of daily essentials under people's capacity and keeping the market free of syndicates; forming commission to identify corruption in banking and energy sectors and share market; rescuing all the victims of enforced disappearances in last 15 years while identifying and punishing those responsible for extrajudicial killings; bringing criminals responsible for attacking houses and places of worship belonging to the minorities under justice.

It also demanded steps for law enforcement agencies, judiciary and administration to work independently and without any interference from the government.