BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally 

Politics

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 05:15 pm

Related News

BNP announces 10-point demand at Golapbagh rally 

The party demanded the use of EVMs and party symbols in local government elections be annulled

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 05:15 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

BNP has put forward a 10-point charter of demand including the resignation of the current Awami League government. 

It also sought immediate steps to dissolve the Parliament, announced BNP Standing Committee Member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain while speaking at the party's final divisional rally at Golapbagh field in the capital.

The demands also include forming neutral caretaker government that must form a neutral Election Commission, which will ensure a level-playing field for all parties, Khandaker Mosharraf said. 

The party also demanded that the use of EVMs and party symbols in local government elections to be annulled.

They also demanded that the cases against all the opposition leaders and activists, including Khaleda Zia, journalists and religious scholars, should be withdrawn.

People have started fighting again to bring back democracy: Gayeshwar at Dhaka rally

As per the BNP's 10-point demand, there should be no barrier to holding rallies and no cases can be filed to silence the voice of the opposition.

BNP also sought to repeal acts like Digital Security Act 2018, Anti-Terrorism Act 2009 and the Special Powers Act 1974.

All the anti-people decisions of the government, including price hikes of electricity, fuel, fertiliser and water should be scrapped, said Khandaker Mosharraf. 

Other demands of the BNP include bringing prices of daily essentials under people's capacity and keeping the market free of syndicates; forming commission to identify corruption in banking and energy sectors and share market; rescuing all the victims of enforced disappearances in last 15 years while identifying and punishing those responsible for extrajudicial killings; bringing criminals responsible for attacking houses and places of worship belonging to the minorities under justice. 

It also demanded steps for law enforcement agencies, judiciary and administration to work independently and without any interference from the government.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / demands / Divisional Rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Honouring Human Rights Day: A shared responsibility to protect universal freedoms

7h | Thoughts
A male Emerald Dove. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Emerald Dove: 'Why would you leave me, sweet bird! why?'

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Ending the austerity pandemic

1h | Panorama
A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Green Delta Dragon eyes foreign funds through ETF

Green Delta Dragon eyes foreign funds through ETF

Now | TBS Markets
Black War: Mission Extreme 2

Black War: Mission Extreme 2

14m | TBS Entertainment
How Bangladesh won the heart of Argentine people

How Bangladesh won the heart of Argentine people

34m | TBS SPORTS
Quarter Final will be between same-strength teams

Quarter Final will be between same-strength teams

49m | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1