BNP to stage demonstration across cities on 13 Dec

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will stage mass procession and demonstration in major cities including the Dhaka metropolis to protest the killing and arrest of its men, said the party's standing committee member Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain.

Besides, the party will bring out another mass procession across the major cities on 24 December to press home their 10-point demand, the BNP leader said while addresing the party's rally in the capital Golapbag area Saturday (10 December).

Khandaker Mosharraf expressed his hope that the programmes will be observed simultaneously.

The BNP ended the last divisional rally by declaring a 10-point charter of demands, including the dissolution of the parliament.

During the rally, total seven BNP lawmakers announced their resignation from the National Parliament as per the decision of the party's standing committee.