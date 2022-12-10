People have started fighting again to bring back democracy: Gayeshwar at Dhaka rally

TBS Report
10 December, 2022, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 04:06 pm

“People of Bangladesh fought for independence, now people have started fighting again to bring back democracy,” Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said while addressing BNP’s final divisional rally in the capital’s Golapbag field on Saturday (10 December)

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Standing Committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy has said the people of the country are now fighting to bring back democracy in Bangladesh.

"People of Bangladesh fought for independence, now people have started fighting again to bring back democracy," he said while addressing BNP's final divisional rally in the capital's Golapbag field on Saturday (10 December).

"The country has 5 years worth of reserves. Sheikh Hasina, her relatives have them. Everything can be found with them," the BNP leader further said.

BNP lawmaker Selina Rahman said the people have turned around even after suffering torture to an extreme extent.

No other option except caretaker govt for next JS polls: Khasru

"No matter how hard they try to brush us off, we will join spontaneously in the movement that will be announced today," she said in her speech.

BNP Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said the government has called a hartal to thwart the BNP rally.

"A hartal is being observed in Dhaka Saturday. The government has called it. Awami League goons are picketing at the entrances of Dhaka with weapons. They have created terror all over Bangladesh," he said.

He also questioned whether the government has any authority over the country at the moment.

"The government that has to call a hartal, carry out picketing, are they really in power? I don't think there is a government in Bangladesh," said the BNP leader.

