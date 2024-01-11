Abul Hassan, Hasan Mahmud, and Saber Hossain made finance, foreign, and environment ministers

TBS Report
11 January, 2024, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 08:45 pm

Abul Hassan, Hasan Mahmud, and Saber Hossain made finance, foreign, and environment ministers

Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, Hasan Mahmud, and Saber Hossain Chowdhury have been tasked with the ministries of finance, foreign affairs, and the environment, respectively, in the newly formed cabinet.

Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali served as the foreign minister of Bangladesh from 2013 to 2019 and Disaster Management and Relief Minister from 2012 to 2013.

Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud served as Information and Broadcasting Minister in the last cabinet.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury has been a Member of Parliament of Dhaka-9 constituency since 2008. He was recently appointed as the Special Envoy to the Prime Minister for climate change last year.

More to follow...

