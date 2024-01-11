What we know about new Finance Minister Abul Hassan

Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali has been appointed as the finance minister of the newly formed cabinet after winning the election from the Dinajpur-4 seat on January 7.

Abul Hasan served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2013 to 2018. He joined the Awami League in 2001.

After graduating from the Department of Economics at Dhaka University, he became a teacher in 1964. In 1966, Abul Hassan joined the Pakistan Foreign Service (PFS) and served in various capacities at the headquarters (Dhaka) and at Bangladesh Missions abroad, including New York (Vice-Consul, Acting Consul General), New Delhi (First Secretary, Counsellor, and Deputy High Commissioner), and Beijing (Deputy Chief of Mission with the rank of an Ambassador).

He also played a significant role on the diplomatic front during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971. In that year, he joined the Bangladesh Liberation Movement and was appointed as the Representative of the Provisional Government of Bangladesh at Mujibnagar in the United States in May 1971. He later served as the Ambassador to Bhutan, Germany, and Nepal between 1986 and 1996.

In 1996, he was appointed as the High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.