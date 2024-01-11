What we know about new Finance Minister Abul Hassan

Politics

TBS Report
11 January, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 09:10 pm

Related News

What we know about new Finance Minister Abul Hassan

After graduating from the Department of Economics at Dhaka University, he became a teacher in 1964.

TBS Report
11 January, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 11 January, 2024, 09:10 pm
What we know about new Finance Minister Abul Hassan

Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali has been appointed as the finance minister of the newly formed cabinet after winning the election from the Dinajpur-4 seat on January 7.

Abul Hasan served in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs from 2013 to 2018. He joined the Awami League in 2001.

After graduating from the Department of Economics at Dhaka University, he became a teacher in 1964. In 1966, Abul Hassan joined the Pakistan Foreign Service (PFS) and served in various capacities at the headquarters (Dhaka) and at Bangladesh Missions abroad, including New York (Vice-Consul, Acting Consul General), New Delhi (First Secretary, Counsellor, and Deputy High Commissioner), and Beijing (Deputy Chief of Mission with the rank of an Ambassador).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He also played a significant role on the diplomatic front during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971. In that year, he joined the Bangladesh Liberation Movement and was appointed as the Representative of the Provisional Government of Bangladesh at Mujibnagar in the United States in May 1971. He later served as the Ambassador to Bhutan, Germany, and Nepal between 1986 and 1996.

In 1996, he was appointed as the High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Bangladesh / Top News

Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali / Bangladesh politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Desert Safari in Dubai

14m | Photo Stories
Serows, nick-named ‘goat-antelopes’, are stocky in build with powerful legs adapted for agile climbing. PHOTO: RALF’S WILDLIFE AND WILD PLACES

A successful serow rescue and release in Bangladesh

7h | Earth
The show that made the small screen huge - The Sopranos. Photograph: Allstar/HBO/Sportsphoto Ltd

You are only as good as your last envelope: 25 years of The Sopranos

11h | Features
There are about 700 shops in Jhutpatti and about 150 scrap stores. The rest sell garment accessories. Photos: Rajib Dhar

Mirpur's Jhutpatti, where nothing goes to waste

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Container depot income declines due to import-export disruption

Container depot income declines due to import-export disruption

1h | Videos
95 percent of garment accessories are supplied by domestic companies

95 percent of garment accessories are supplied by domestic companies

2h | Videos
World's best coaches to compete in Asian Cup 2024

World's best coaches to compete in Asian Cup 2024

4h | Videos
LC settlements in December lowest in 37 months

LC settlements in December lowest in 37 months

6h | Videos