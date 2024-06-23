Police Service Association's statement a bid to protect corruption: TIB

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 June, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 08:37 pm

Related News

Police Service Association's statement a bid to protect corruption: TIB

TBS Report
23 June, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 08:37 pm
Police Service Association&#039;s statement a bid to protect corruption: TIB

The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has condemned the Bangladesh Police Service Association's recent statement on journalism and media. 

In a statement today (23 June), the TIB said it views the association's statement as a threat to press freedom.

The TIB said it appears to be a deliberate attempt to hinder the exposure of corruption, particularly in the recent cases of former top police officials who have amassed significant wealth, and an attempt to shield them. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Criticising the Police Service Association's statement, TIB Executive Director (ED) Dr Iftekharuzzaman said, "The statement by the police association dismissing the recent reports of corruption involving former officials raises a red flag. It is not unreasonable to say that such a statement by the police officers' association potentially indicates a systematic effort to shield those accused within the force. 

"On one hand, this statement by the country's law enforcement officers' association is a direct threat to press freedom and an attempt to suppress the voice of the media. On the other hand, it is a clear violation of the citizens' constitutional right to access information. It would not be an exaggeration to say that the police association is attempting to 'bury its head in the sand like an ostrich' by essentially denying reality."

In the TIB statement, Dr Zaman blasted the BPSA's claim that reporting corruption tarnishes the police image. He pointed out that media reports detailing extensive investigations into corruption by former top police officials are being met with the weak argument of tarnishing the police image. 

"This raises concerns about the police forces' capability and integrity to stop corruption. A more constructive approach would have been a prompt announcement of an internal investigation or support for an independent probe into these serious allegations. Such a move would demonstrate the force's commitment in tackling corruption," reads the statement.

Highlighting the police association's statement regarding the contribution of the police force for the country, TIB executive director said, "We always recognise and appreciate the police's contributions in various struggles, disasters, and crises, starting from the war of independence in Bangladesh. However, we cannot recognise their abuse of power and corruption, and let their contribution be used as a license to commit crimes or as a tool to protect criminals. This raises serious ethical concerns about the law enforcement agency."  

According to media reports, following the statement from the Police Service Association, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a letter to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ensure that the media exercise caution when publishing news about the police force. The TIB has termed this as an ominous signal, not only for media freedom in the country but also for the entire accountable democratic system.

In this regard, Dr Zaman pointed out that the Ministry of Home Affairs, tasked with ensuring an environment conducive to information disclosure, appears to be hindering transparency by allegedly concealing information about corruption. 

"This lack of transparency poses a serious concern for a democratic nation committed to public safety."

Police Service Association's statement threat to independent journalism: BJC

In its statement, the TIB reiterates the need for the ministry and the police association to perform their constitutional duty and carry out a thorough inquiry into these claims with transparency.

The Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) has expressed concern over the statement issued by the Bangladesh Police Service Association regarding the recent media reports on alleged corruption of former and current police officials.

‘It’ll encourage corruption’: DRU on Police Service Association’s statement

Earlier on 21 June, the BPSA issued a statement condemning what it described as a "smear campaign" by certain media outlets against current and former members of the police force.

The association claimed that these reports are exaggerated, partial, and intentionally misleading.

The BPSA's statement came amid the Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) inquiry into the assets of former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and his family, following media reports on allegations against him of accumulating illegal wealth.

There have been media reports also on unusually huge assets by former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia. 

Top News

TIB / Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPSA) / Corruption

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

1h | Features
The 2024 Crown Sport (left) and the 2024 Crown Crossover are dramatically different in terms of features and comfort catering to different groups of consumers. PHOTO: Nafirul Haq

2024 Toyota Crown Crossover vs Sport: Breathing new life into the iconic ‘Crown’ name

5h | Wheels
There has been an uptick in channels such as farmer’s markets, e-commerce and social commerce platforms that claim to sell ‘chemical-free’ or organic food. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

How organic is the organic food sold in Bangladesh?

12h | Panorama
When first planted, Napier takes two months to grow up to five feet. Thereafter the grass can be harvested every month. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Plants that feed our food: Napier taking over farmland to support livestock boom

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What will Israel respond to Hezbollah's attack?

What will Israel respond to Hezbollah's attack?

17m | Videos
Analysts urge formulation of new energy policy, not plan

Analysts urge formulation of new energy policy, not plan

1h | Videos
Can laundered money be recovered?

Can laundered money be recovered?

2h | Videos
Defending champion England faces USA to keep their semi dream alive

Defending champion England faces USA to keep their semi dream alive

3h | Videos