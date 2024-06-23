Police Service Association’s statement threat to independent journalism: BJC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 June, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 04:39 pm

The BJC believes that if the reports in the media about the former and current police officials are false, if there is no evidence, then the person can go to the Press Council under the law of the country

The Broadcast Journalist Center (BJC) has expressed concern over the statement issued by the Bangladesh Police Service Association (BPSA) regarding the recent media reports on alleged corruption of former and current police officials.

The BJC in a statement today (23 June) said, "At a time when fostering an environment of press freedom is crucial for the benefit of all classes, professions, and the public at large, such statements from the BPSA targeting the media can create a culture of threat in society."

The BJC believes that if the reports in the media about the former and current police officials are false, if there is no evidence, then the person can go to the Press Council under the law of the country.

"Where there are legal ways to address issues with specific reports and the media, the BJC believes that the BPSA's assertion that all reports are motivated constitutes interference in independent journalism," the statement reads.

Yesterday, the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and the Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) also expressed concern over the BPSA's statement.

Police Service Association condemns media 'smear' campaign

Earlier on 21 June, the BPSA issued a statement condemning what it described as a "smear campaign" by certain media outlets against current and former members of the police force.

The association claimed that these reports are exaggerated, partial, and intentionally misleading.

The BPSA's statement came amid the Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) inquiry into the assets of former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and his family, following media reports on allegations against him of accumulating illegal wealth.

There have been media reports also on unusually huge assets by former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia.

