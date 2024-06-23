‘It’ll encourage corruption’: DRU on Police Service Association’s statement

The Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) has expressed concern over the statement issued by the Bangladesh Police Service Association regarding the recent media reports on alleged corruption of former and current police officials.

In a statement issued today (23 June), the organisation said the reactions from some quarters and organisations to the news about former and current police officers are contrary to the principles of independent journalism.

"All information is important to the media, but a key responsibility of journalists is to provide investigative news on various topics. Journalists search for facts and publish them professionally," DRU President Syed Shukur Ali Shuvo and General Secretary Mohi Uddin said in the statement.

Referring to the fact that some informative news has already been published in various newspapers and on television, the statement said it is natural that these news items will go against someone. 

Police Service Association's statement threat to independent journalism: BJC

"In such cases, it is the responsibility of those mentioned in the news to prove whether the published information is correct or not. If an official commits corruption, it is a personal matter. It is not fair to blame the media for this; rather, doing so risks encouraging corruption," reads the statement.

The DRU top leaders said they do not believe that the news about some current and former government officials owning unusual wealth has been published with any special purpose. 

"Journalists always publish responsible and factual news," they said.

BFUJ, DUJ concerned over Police Service Association's reaction to graft reports

Yesterday, the Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and the Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) also expressed concern over the BPSA's statement.

Earlier on 21 June, the BPSA issued a statement condemning what it described as a "smear campaign" by certain media outlets against current and former members of the police force.

The association claimed that these reports are exaggerated, partial, and intentionally misleading.

The BPSA's statement came amid the Anti-Corruption Commission's (ACC) inquiry into the assets of former inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and his family, following media reports on allegations against him of accumulating illegal wealth.

There have been media reports also on unusually huge assets by former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia. 

