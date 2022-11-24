PM's visit to be delayed for political situation, Covid restrictions in Japan: FM

Bangladesh

UNB
24 November, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 06:39 pm

Related News

PM's visit to be delayed for political situation, Covid restrictions in Japan: FM

UNB
24 November, 2022, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 06:39 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said the planned visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to Japan would be delayed due to a number of reasons including political situation in Japan and restricted mobility due to Covid-19.

"They have invited us. We are observing the situation," he told reporters at a media briefing at a hotel in Dhaka.

Momen also referred to resignation of three cabinet members of Japan and hinted that Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida might face more questions.

PM's Japan visit will happen soon, Shahriar Alam says

On Wednesday evening, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said Japan is ready to receive a Bangladesh delegation led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to further deepen the relations between the two countries.

"Bangladesh-Japan relations are very deep. It will further be deepened through the visit," he told reporters.

Momen said Japan is keen to elevate the comprehensive relations to a strategic one. "We like each other."

 

Top News

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Japan visit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

While it removed the fake page, Facebook refused to provide details on the hoaxers’ identity, maintaining in an email only that it had taken unspecified “appropriate action.” Photo: Reuters

Facebook is failing journalists

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Making CSR count in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

Pet projects to maintain work-life balance

9h | Pursuit
The world of music is now a fast paced one and only knowing how to sing will not guarantee a career in music. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The Government Music College: Struggling to keep in tune with the times

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

Biggest shocks ever witnessed at football World Cup

10h | Videos
Brazil on mission Hexa

Brazil on mission Hexa

10h | Videos
Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

Why Orchita Sporshia fears people

22h | Videos
Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

Orion Pharma Quiz Competition Raffle Draw held

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

4
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

5
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court

6
Photo: Courtesy
Splash

Norah Fatehi leaves fans disappointed in Dhaka