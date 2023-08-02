PM orders vigil against return of 'Monga'

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today asked officials concerned to make sure that "Monga" never reappears, as the feminine-like situation had once exposed people of parts of this northwestern region to immense sufferings for decades.

"Work to ensure that Monga will not return to the region again," she said at a meeting with government officials of Rangpur division at the Circuit House here this afternoon.

The prime minister, who returned to Dhaka by helicopter after attending a divisional grand rally on Rangpur Zilla School ground, also asked the relevant officials to continue the efforts taken by the government for socio-economic uplift of the people in the region.

She asked the officials to pay attention to generating innovative ideas so that the mass people can make progress in every sector, including education and healthcare.

Mentioning that once Rangpur region was considered as the Monga belt, the Prime Minister said, "But the Monga has never been seen in the region due to the government efforts undertaken in the last 14 and a half years. We have been able to make an arrangement, so Monga will never return to the region," she said.

The prime minister thanked the officials for their indefatigable efforts to implement various development projects.

We can give your policy, plan and money and other requisite stuff for implementing any scheme. But, you have to execute the projects at grassroots. So, everything is in your hands," she said.