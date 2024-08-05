Sudan's government denies famine exists in Darfur's Zamzam camp

Africa

Reuters
05 August, 2024, 08:20 am
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 08:29 am

Related News

Sudan's government denies famine exists in Darfur's Zamzam camp

On Thursday, a global food monitor found that famine, confirmed when acute malnutrition and mortality criteria are met, was present in the Zamzam camp and likely to persist there at least until October

Reuters
05 August, 2024, 08:20 am
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 08:29 am
A displaced Sudanese child pours water at Zamzam camp, in North Darfur, Sudan, August 1, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Jamal Jebrel/File Photo
A displaced Sudanese child pours water at Zamzam camp, in North Darfur, Sudan, August 1, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Mohamed Jamal Jebrel/File Photo

Sudan on Sunday denied the existence of famine in North Darfur's Zamzam camp for internally displaced people, while an aid group said there was a risk of a severe shortage of special food designed to treat malnourished children in the camp.

On Thursday, a global food monitor found that famine, confirmed when acute malnutrition and mortality criteria are met, was present in the Zamzam camp and likely to persist there at least until October.

Experts and UN officials say a famine classification could trigger a U.N. Security Council resolution empowering agencies to deliver relief across borders to the most needy, yet Sudanese officials have said that a famine declaration could be a pretext for international intervention in the country.   

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

More than 15 months of war in Sudan between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have created the world's biggest internal displacement crisis and left 25 million people - or half the population - in urgent need of humanitarian aid. 

Aid agency Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said earlier this year that a child died every two hours in the camp, which holds half a million people. On Sunday it said in a post on X:      "Our teams only have enough therapeutic food to treat malnourished children in Zamzam camp, Sudan, for another two weeks." 

Sudan's famine-stricken Zamzam camp hit by devastating floods

But Sudan's Federal Humanitarian Aid Commission, a governmental body, said on Sunday that talk of famine was inaccurate and conditions were "not consistent" with those that must be met to declare famine.

The Sudanese government blamed the RSF for imposing what it said was a blockade on al-Fashir, capital of North Darfur, that led to shortages in food and aid. Al-Fashir is the only significant holdout from the RSF across Darfur.

The RSF on Friday declared "full solidarity" with victims of the famine and repeated an offer to work with the United Nations to facilitate delivery of aid.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Sudan / Famine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

5h | Brands
The GLS450 carries over Mercedes’s current design trends, such as the humongous grille covering the front fascia and a large logo at the centre. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Mercedes GLS450: Here’s why every driveway of upscale Dhaka has one

23h | Wheels
Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

2d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

1d | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

1d | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

1d | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

1d | Videos