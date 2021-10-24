PM opens Payra Bridge to traffic

Bangladesh

BSS
24 October, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 01:12 pm

Related News

PM opens Payra Bridge to traffic

The bridge has a "bridge health monitor" system, which has been installed for the first time in a bridge in the country

BSS
24 October, 2021, 11:40 am
Last modified: 24 October, 2021, 01:12 pm
Payra Bridge. Photo: Collected
Payra Bridge. Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the much-awaited bridge constructed over the Payra River in Lebukhali area on Patuakhali-Barishal highway for traffic movement, paving the way for travelling to Patuakhali from Barisal without ferry.

The premier opened the Payra Bridge joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban here.

The bridge has a "bridge health monitor" system, which has been installed for the first time in a bridge in the country.

Barishal to Kuakata in just 2hrs as Lebukhali Bridge opens today

 The system will send signals of natural disasters, including thunderstorms and earthquakes or any damage, said officials familiar with the process.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

They said the both sides of 1470 metre long and 19.6 metre wide bridge will be connected by cables, while it is 18.30 metre high from the water level to ease movement of ships coming from and to Payra port.

Besides, seven kilometer approach roads have been constructed on both sides of the bridge.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

In the construction of the bridge, a single pillar has been used in the middle of the river which is expected not to disrupt the normal water flow of the river.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

With the opening of Payra Bridge, direct road communication will be established between Dhaka and Kuakata after being completed the construction of the Padma Bridge.

The government approved the bridge construction project in May, 2012, while the prime minister laid the foundation stone of Payra Bridge on March 13, 2013.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Kuwaiti Fund for Arab Economic Development and the OPEC Fund for International Development have jointly financed the construction of the bridge by Chinese firm Longjian Road and Bridge Construction Bridge.
 

Top News

Payra Bridge / Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

Top 4 khichuri review by Jannatul Piya

22h | Videos
Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

Rohingya camp attack: is lack of surveillance to blame?

22h | Videos
Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

Iconic Nelson Mandela shirts go up for auction

22h | Videos
Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

Cumilla suspect caught in fishing pond CCTV

2d | Bangladesh

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police
Crime

Quran found at Cumilla mandap seems not printed in Bangladesh: Police

3
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era

4
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

5
Syed Alamgir. Illustration: TBS
Interviews

Alamgir raring to repeat another magic for Akij

6
Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly
Court

Ex-additional secretary Mahbub Kabir made MD of Evaly