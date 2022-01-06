PM opens Bangabandhu Military Museum

Bangabandhu Military Museum. Photo: Collected

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated an international standard architectural feat Bangabandhu Military Museum to collect, preserve and exhibit the real history of the Liberation War.

The premier virtually opened the museum from her official Ganabhaban residence here through a programme.

Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, and Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Defence Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal spoke on the occasion from the museum site at Bijoy Sarani Road here.

Cabinet members, lawmakers, high civil and military officials were present at the museum end.

The Bangabandhu Military Museum was built on 10 acres of land on the west side of the Bangabandhu Novo Theater where equipment of the military, before and after the independence, would be presented.

The museum has six separate parts including designated galleries for Bangladesh Army, Bangladesh Navy and Bangladesh Air Force.

To educate people about the glorious history of the Bangladesh military forces, Bangladesh Military Museum was established in 1987 in Mirpur Cantonment which was later shifted in 1992 to the present location on the west side of Bangabandhu Planetarium along Bijoy Sarani Road in Dhaka.

The military museum was upgraded under a grand initiative to modernise it which has led to the development of a state of the art establishment that will be known as "Bangabandhu Military Museum".

The museum promises to provide authentic information to the country's people, specifically the new generation, about the glorious past, challenges, achievements, and key developments of the Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force. The information displayed can also be used for research purposes.