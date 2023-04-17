PM opens 50 more model mosques

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated 50 more model mosques and Islamic cultural centres across the country.

She opened those in the fourth phase, joining virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban here.

With the new ones, the premier has so far inaugurated 200 mosques out of 564 being built at a cost of Taka 9,435 crore all over the country.

She earlier opened 50 mosques each in the first phase on June 10, 2021, in the second phase on January 16 this year and in the third phase on March 16 last.

The construction of the remaining mosques and Islamic cultural centres is scheduled to be completed by June, 2024.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan and Secretary of the Ministry Kazi Enamul Hassan also spoke at the function.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah moderated the programme.

Tungipara Upazila in Gopalganj district and Bishwanath Upazila of Sylhet district were also connected to the programme as the local lawmakers, public representatives, political parties' leaders, government officers, alem-ulama and common people were present.

A video-documentary on the model mosques and Islamic cultural centres was screened at the function.

The model mosques and Islamic cultural centres include separate places for ablution and namaz along with air-conditioning system.

Besides, there will be registration and training arrangements for Hajj pilgrims, Imam training centre, research centre and Islamic library, autism corner, ritual system before burial, car parking facility, hifzakhana, pre-primary education and Quran learning arrangement, conference room for Islamic cultural activities and Islamic dawat, Islamic books sale centre, boarding facility for local and foreign guests along with the mosques.

Being imbued with the spirit of Islam and following the footsteps of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, her daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has come up with the idea of constructing 564 model mosques across the country.

The purpose of the project is to publicize Islamic brotherhood and its values as well as disseminate the essence of Islam against extremism and militancy as the religion never supports those.

It would also put concentration on creating awareness against terrorism and violence against women along with disseminating development activities of the government.

Under category A, some 69 four-storey mosques having an elevator facility and a floor space of 2,360.09 square metres each are being constructed in 64 districts and city corporation areas.

Under category B, 475 mosques are being built with a floor space of 1680.14 square metres each, while 16 mosques under the C category in coastal areas will have a floor space of 2,052.12 square metres each.