PM inaugurates Hajj Programme 2023

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday morning opened the Hajj Programme 2023 (1444 hijri) in the capital's Ashkona area.

The premier later exchanged greetings with the hajj pilgrims here at the Hajj camp in Ashkona.

The first hajj flight is scheduled to depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Saudi Arabia at 2:45am on Saturday (20 May).

This year, a total of 122,221 pilgrims from Bangladesh are going to perform the holy hajj. But the number of hajj pilgrims from Bangladesh was 57,585 last year due to Covid-19 restriction.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, 127,198 pilgrims from Bangladesh performed hajj in 2019.

The hajj is expected to be held on 27 June, subject to the sighting of the moon.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Md Faridul Haque Khan presided over the inaugural function.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali, Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan, local lawmaker Habib Hasan (Dhaka-18), Religious Affairs Secretary Kazi Enamul Hassan and President of Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) Shahadat Hossain Taslim also spoke on the occasion.