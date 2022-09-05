PM Hasina greets new UK Tory leader Lizz Truss

Bangladesh

PM Hasina greets new UK Tory leader Lizz Truss

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today, on behalf of the government and the people of Bangladesh, extended her heartiest congratulation to the newly elected Tory leader Elizabeth Truss, who will immediately succeed the Office of the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

In a felicitation message, the premier said "Your appointment is a testimony to trust and confidence of the British people in your leadership to take your country to newer heights of progress and prosperity."

Reiterating that Bangladesh and the United Kingdom enjoy historic relations deeply rooted in shared values of democracy, secularism, and tolerance, Sheikh Hasina expressed great satisfaction that "the robust cooperation in trade, investment, and sustainable development grew from strength to strength over time".

She recalled with great admiration, saying "On top of everything, the more vibrant Bangladesh-British Diaspora in the UK serves as the common treasure for developing the two countries."

Mentioning that 2022 is the most significant year as the two Commonwealth Nations celebrate 50 years of friendship, Prime Minister said that she looks forward to working closely with Elizabeth Truss, MP, to further strengthen long-standing political, economic, and strategic partnerships.

She wished Elizabeth Truss, MP, the best of health, happiness, and success in this high responsibility and peace, progress, and prosperity for the people of the United Kingdom.
 

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Lizz Truss

