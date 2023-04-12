PM for enhancing bilateral cooperation between Dhaka-Colombo

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said there is a lot of potential in enhancing bilateral cooperation between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the areas of investment, agriculture, fisheries, pharmaceuticals, maritime connectivity and higher education.

She said this while the outgoing Sri Lankan High Commissioner in Dhaka Professor Sudharshan DS Seneviraine called on her at her official residence Ganabhaban here.

Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the reporters after the meeting.

The premier said Bangladesh attaches the highest priority to the relations with its neighbours including Sri Lanka which is based on historical bondages and a multitude of commonalities.

She said, "Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have historical bondage as it put emphasis on maintaining good relations with the neighbours".

Bangladesh prime minister and Sri Lankan high commissioner both stressed the 'Blue Economy,' Karim noted.

Regarding development, the prime minister said 90% of development programmes in Bangladesh are now funded by domestic resources.

She also mentioned that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the development process across the country was somewhat thwarted.

"But, Bangladesh is now struggling and working hard to recover from the setback," Sheikh Hasina said.

She, as well, congratulated the high commissioner on the successful completion of his duty in Bangladesh.

Professor Sudharshan DS Seneviraine highly appreciated the socio-economic development of Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Referring to mega projects like Padma Bridge, he said on completion of projects of Matarbai and Payra, Bangladesh will become a big regional hub of connectivity.

The Sri Lankan high commissioner said his country is keen to cooperate in the field of trade, tourism, deep seaport and pharmaceutical sectors of Bangladesh.

He also praised Bangladesh for maintaining balance in foreign policy.

He said he really felt attached to Bangladesh and its people during his stay.

Ambassador-at-large Mohammad Ziauddin and Prime Minister's Principal Secretary M Tofazzel Hossain Miah were present.