PM clears important e-file of govt staying abroad

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has released several important government files staying in Abu Dhabi.

"The honourable prime minister has cleared some important e-files of the government residing in Abu Dhabi taking advantage of the digital Bangladesh," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim, who is accompanying the premier, told BSS on Wednesday.

The prime minister arrived in Abu Dubai on Monday (7 March) on a five-day official visit at the invitation of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Vice President and Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.